Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

NLY stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.55. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -72.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,148,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,170,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,602,000 after buying an additional 300,457 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

