StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

WHLM opened at $4.59 on Monday. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

