Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Upgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $298.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $236.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WTW. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW opened at $277.44 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $277.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

