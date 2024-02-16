Piper Sandler Raises ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $24.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ZI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.66.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

ZI opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.48.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 753,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after purchasing an additional 478,467 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,283,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,718,000 after purchasing an additional 530,417 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.