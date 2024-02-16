AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target Cut to GBX 9,900

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from £107 ($135.14) to GBX 9,900 ($125.03) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AZN. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a £135 ($170.50) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AstraZeneca from £130 ($164.18) to £125 ($157.87) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £122.75 ($155.03).

AZN stock opened at GBX 9,826 ($124.10) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £104.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £105.60. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 9,461 ($119.49) and a 12-month high of £123.92 ($156.50). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70. The company has a market cap of £152.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3,253.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a GBX 156 ($1.97) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,549.67%.

In related news, insider Michel Demare bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of £101.70 ($128.44) per share, for a total transaction of £101,700 ($128,441.53). In other news, insider Anna Manz bought 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £101.90 ($128.69) per share, with a total value of £49,625.30 ($62,674.03). Also, insider Michel Demare bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £101.70 ($128.44) per share, for a total transaction of £101,700 ($128,441.53). 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

