Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Free Report) to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.85) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 57 ($0.72).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LLOY

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Lloyds Banking Group

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 41.58 ($0.53) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 43.43. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 53.06 ($0.67).

In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 142,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £67,059.60 ($84,692.60). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.