Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Free Report) to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
LLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.85) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 57 ($0.72).
View Our Latest Research Report on LLOY
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Lloyds Banking Group
In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 142,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £67,059.60 ($84,692.60). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lloyds Banking Group
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.