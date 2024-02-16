InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of InspireMD from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get InspireMD alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on InspireMD

InspireMD Price Performance

Insider Activity at InspireMD

Shares of NSPR stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.85. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00.

In other news, Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 438,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,422.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of InspireMD

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InspireMD by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 298,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,670,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InspireMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.