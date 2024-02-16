Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
BRN opened at $2.19 on Monday. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at $78,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
