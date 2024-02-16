International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 6.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.69.

In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 2,268,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at $42,371,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

