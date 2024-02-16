International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 6.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.69.
In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 2,268,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at $42,371,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
