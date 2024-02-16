WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Price Target Cut to C$1.40 by Analysts at National Bankshares

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$1.40 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Benchmark decreased their target price on WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark decreased their target price on WildBrain from C$2.80 to C$2.60 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on WildBrain from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.
