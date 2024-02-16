WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Price Target Cut to C$1.40 by Analysts at National Bankshares

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$1.40 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Benchmark decreased their target price on WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark decreased their target price on WildBrain from C$2.80 to C$2.60 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on WildBrain from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

WildBrain Stock Performance

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain stock opened at C$1.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.41. WildBrain has a 52-week low of C$0.98 and a 52-week high of C$2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$227.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.83.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

