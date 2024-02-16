Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.13. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 8.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 26.86%.
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
