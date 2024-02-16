Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.13. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 8.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 26.86%.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

About Retractable Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $880,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 122,231 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 512.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 90,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 86,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

