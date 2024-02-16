Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$65.00 at National Bankshares

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.63.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Trisura Group

Shares of TSU opened at C$41.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.13. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.05 and a 12 month high of C$41.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 54.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19.

In related news, Director George Myhal purchased 20,000 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.44 per share, with a total value of C$668,800.00. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

