TD Securities Raises Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$48.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RUS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$48.86.

RUS opened at C$47.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. The firm has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$31.24 and a 52 week high of C$47.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, Director Cynthia Johnston bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,910.00. In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Bailey sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.37, for a total value of C$62,118.00. Also, Director Cynthia Johnston purchased 1,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$41.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,910.00. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

