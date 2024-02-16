TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$225.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$182.00 to C$208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$178.00 to C$183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$181.00.

Shares of TFII opened at C$196.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$176.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$171.25. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$137.36 and a 1 year high of C$197.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

In other TFI International news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 66,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$191.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,809,348.94. In other TFI International news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 66,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$191.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,809,348.94. Also, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total transaction of C$868,996.00. Insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

