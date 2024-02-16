Barclays Cuts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$24.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price reduced by Barclays from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on T. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TELUS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$27.00 price objective on TELUS and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.57.

Shares of T opened at C$23.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.54. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$21.16 and a 12-month high of C$28.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.62%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

