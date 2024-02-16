Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at CIBC

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.81.

Saputo stock opened at C$28.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$27.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.69. Saputo has a one year low of C$25.75 and a one year high of C$37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.87%.

In related news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.13 per share, with a total value of C$150,636.15. In related news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.13 per share, with a total value of C$150,636.15. Also, Director Thomas Atherton purchased 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$198,173.25. Insiders own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

