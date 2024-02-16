Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Shares to Split on Tuesday, February 20th

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 20th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $374.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.43. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $303.74 and a 12 month high of $399.62. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical device company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $927.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.30.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 79,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.81, for a total value of $28,954,969.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,789,513.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 79,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.81, for a total transaction of $28,954,969.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,789,513.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.55, for a total transaction of $110,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $908,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,820 shares of company stock valued at $29,115,939. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $144,595,000 after buying an additional 51,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,705,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

