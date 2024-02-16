AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Update

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 480,600 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 559,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a report on Monday, November 13th.

AC Immune Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of AC Immune

AC Immune stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $254.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AC Immune by 4,935.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

