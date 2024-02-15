Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Makes New $270,000 Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth approximately $189,668,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Datadog by 68.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after acquiring an additional 245,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Datadog by 4.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

Datadog Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $2.57 on Thursday, reaching $133.58. 2,802,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,168,601. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.78 and a 200 day moving average of $105.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1,134.49, a P/E/G ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $171,199.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $171,199.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $1,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,460,914.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 962,409 shares of company stock valued at $117,326,054 over the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

