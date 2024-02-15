Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.37% from the stock’s previous close.

WCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.44.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.63. 649,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,028. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $165.11.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

