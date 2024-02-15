Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Raised to $66.00 at UBS Group

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HWM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of HWM stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.52. 878,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,539. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

