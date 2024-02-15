Greenleaf Trust Buys 171 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Biogen were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $220.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion and a PE ratio of 21.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.82. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.56 and a 52-week high of $319.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BIIB

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.