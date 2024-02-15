Greenleaf Trust Buys 171 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Biogen were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $220.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion and a PE ratio of 21.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.82. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.56 and a 52-week high of $319.76.
In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.44.
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.
