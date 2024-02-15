Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Announces Earnings Results

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Connections updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE:WCN remained flat at $164.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 159,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,716. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.29 and its 200-day moving average is $141.49. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Connections

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.