Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.590-1.640 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $993.4 million. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.630-6.880 EPS.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.06.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $112.26. 1,634,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,102. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,935.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,136 shares of company stock worth $1,976,164. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

