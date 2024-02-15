5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

5E Advanced Materials Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of FEAM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.37. 37,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,934. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. 5E Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

Institutional Trading of 5E Advanced Materials

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEAM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 353.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley lowered 5E Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.