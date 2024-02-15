Short Interest in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Rises By 24.0%

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,900 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 462,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Arcosa Stock Up 2.1 %
Arcosa stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.02. The stock had a trading volume of 84,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,166. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.73. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $55.47 and a 12 month high of $84.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Arcosa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.40%.
Arcosa Company Profile
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.
