Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Short Interest Up 14.0% in January

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the January 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Insider Activity at Ameren
In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ameren Price Performance
Shares of AEE stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $91.18.
Ameren Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
