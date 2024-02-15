Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Short Interest Update

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 15th total of 5,800,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE AAP remained flat at $64.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 364,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,778. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.24. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $152.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.41.

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

