Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Announces Earnings Results

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.46), Briefing.com reports. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUN traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.57. The stock had a trading volume of 176,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.28. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $40.81 and a 12-month high of $63.96.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Insider Transactions at Sunoco

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunoco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

