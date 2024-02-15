Short Interest in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Expands By 15.7%

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 55,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ABR. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CFO Paul Elenio bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,056.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,412 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,364.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $848,325. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,645,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,039,000 after purchasing an additional 743,221 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 21,310.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,699,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,294 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,086,000 after acquiring an additional 304,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

ABR stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.10. 5,060,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,305,110. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a current ratio of 38.40. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.00.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

