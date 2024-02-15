Short Interest in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Expands By 15.7%

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 55,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on ABR. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.
View Our Latest Research Report on Arbor Realty Trust
Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,645,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,039,000 after purchasing an additional 743,221 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 21,310.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,699,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,294 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,086,000 after acquiring an additional 304,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.
Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance
ABR stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.10. 5,060,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,305,110. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a current ratio of 38.40. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.00.
Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arbor Realty Trust
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.