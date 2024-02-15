Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Short Interest Up 9.8% in January

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ADNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet cut Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,604 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 552.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 41,962 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,840,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,111. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.53. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

