HC Wainwright Raises Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $28.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Sage Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 641,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,002. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.73. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,779.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

