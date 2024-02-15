E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,130 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Datadog by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Datadog by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $761,755.94. Following the sale, the executive now owns 169,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,817,449.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $761,755.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 169,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,817,449.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 962,409 shares of company stock valued at $117,326,054 over the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.66. 1,290,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,121,921. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.98. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,134.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

