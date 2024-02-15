Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.00-$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81. Biogen also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.000-16.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.49. 349,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,007. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. Biogen has a 52-week low of $220.07 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.82.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $309.44.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

