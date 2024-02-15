Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 848 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,519,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,524 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,711,111,000 after acquiring an additional 554,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,952,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,168,863,000 after purchasing an additional 446,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.07 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 750 shares of company stock worth $73,308. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

