Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter.

Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.40. 439,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,647. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

