Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter.
Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.40. 439,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,647. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Norsk Hydro ASA
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.