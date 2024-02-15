Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toray Industries had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter.

Toray Industries Price Performance

TRYIY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,553. Toray Industries has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

