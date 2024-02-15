Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toray Industries had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter.
Toray Industries Price Performance
TRYIY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,553. Toray Industries has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28.
Toray Industries Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Toray Industries
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.