Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given New $130.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Entegris from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.90.

Get Entegris alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

Entegris Trading Up 2.3 %

Entegris stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.16. The stock had a trading volume of 519,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,923. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 101.24 and a beta of 1.30. Entegris has a 12 month low of $69.37 and a 12 month high of $134.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

About Entegris

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.