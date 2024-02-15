SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 10.3% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 230,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,672,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $70.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,401. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.98 and a 52-week high of $71.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.