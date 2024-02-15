Short Interest in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Decreases By 25.3%

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the January 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $7,352,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,197,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 151,883 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 121,603 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 164,754 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 109,763 shares during the period.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

NYSE AFT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 53,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,541. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Featured Stories

