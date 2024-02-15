Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 228,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $14.36. 10,236,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,635,173. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 118.87%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

