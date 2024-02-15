Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.
Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
NYSE ET traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $14.36. 10,236,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,635,173. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 118.87%.
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.
