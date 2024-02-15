IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.300-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.0 million-$265.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $299.0 million. IPG Photonics also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.30-0.60 EPS.

IPGP stock traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $89.60. 206,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,965. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.86.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.91) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.33.

In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $786,555.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,237,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,056,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $1,670,165. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in IPG Photonics by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Creative Planning grew its position in IPG Photonics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

