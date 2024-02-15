Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.27-1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. Ecolab also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.100-6.500 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $216.88.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ECL

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $217.90. The stock had a trading volume of 284,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,510. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $153.87 and a twelve month high of $221.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $158,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $151,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $148,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.