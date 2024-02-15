Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Takes $69,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,159,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,368,619.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,600 shares of company stock worth $15,249,356. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,020. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

