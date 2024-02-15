JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,571,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 16,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 46,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $3,619,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.0 %

JPM opened at $176.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.68. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $178.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $506.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

