Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hasbro Stock Down 1.8 %

Hasbro stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.72. 472,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -69.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hasbro by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,849,000 after buying an additional 1,814,972 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,133,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 64.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,411,000 after acquiring an additional 743,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,825,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

