Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 519.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in American Express were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.22. 327,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,080. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.51. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $214.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,055 shares of company stock valued at $40,064,664 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.