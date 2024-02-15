DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $74.64 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,785 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.21% of Waste Connections worth $74,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 12.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,182,897,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 3.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,242,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,943,000 after acquiring an additional 169,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,107,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,736,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WCN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.61. 392,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,418. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $165.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.49.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

