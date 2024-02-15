iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,764 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $81.75. 1,477,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,940,777. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average of $81.35. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2421 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

