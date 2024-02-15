iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 3.0% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $327.16. 744,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,748. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.11 and its 200-day moving average is $287.36. The stock has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $330.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

